Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,574 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 104,073 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of UiPath worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

PATH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 9,808,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,463,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

