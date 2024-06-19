Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $105.26 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $105,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.14.

Medpace Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $402.99. The company had a trading volume of 135,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,624. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.00. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.87 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.