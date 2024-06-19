Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $127.64 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $127,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS traded up $7.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.31. 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $559.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

