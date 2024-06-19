Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $18.66 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

