Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $192.24 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Starbucks worth $192,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,664,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,362. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

