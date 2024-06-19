Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 971,059 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of 3M worth $88,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.77. 3,446,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,670. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

