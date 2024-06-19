Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,654,942 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 254.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of NetApp worth $241,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. 2,575,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,379. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

