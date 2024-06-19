Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 833,113 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2,322.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,113 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 3,730,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

