Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 241,980 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.39. The company has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

