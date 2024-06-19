Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,840 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $87,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 2,858.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after acquiring an additional 991,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 56.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 970,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Incyte by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 854,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,074,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,697. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

