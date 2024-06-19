Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 427,265 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,265 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. 1,536,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.