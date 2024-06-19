Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $89.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LPX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $88.67 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

