Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,371,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,305,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.77. 2,073,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

