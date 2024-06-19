LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

LTC opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.