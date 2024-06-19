LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

LTC opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

