Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 204,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,609. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

