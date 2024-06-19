Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,200 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. 2,436,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.