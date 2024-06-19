Maiar DEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $247,753.58 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and $247,753.58 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,928.56 or 1.00052691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00082128 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000381 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $207,273.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

