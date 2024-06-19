Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS BUYW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 318,835 shares. The company has a market cap of $445.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.
About Main BuyWrite ETF
