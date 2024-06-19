Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.30 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.