Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.82

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

