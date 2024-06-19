Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.82

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
Man Wah Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.
Man Wah Company Profile
Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Man Wah
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.