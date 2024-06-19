Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 211,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,819. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 37.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 666,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 57.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 426,040 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 290.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 373,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 7.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,243,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after buying an additional 279,487 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 30.8% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.