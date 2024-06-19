Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Manchester United (NYSE:MANUGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 211,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,819. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 37.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 666,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 57.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 426,040 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 290.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 373,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 7.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,243,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after buying an additional 279,487 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 30.8% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.