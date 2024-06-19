Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $172.45. 2,558,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,161. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average of $174.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

