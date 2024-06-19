MARBLEX Price Hits $0.64 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $80.42 million and $1.83 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,464,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,331,615 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,464,899 with 126,331,615.18294506 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.64290633 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,164,444.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars.

