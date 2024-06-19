Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Head to Head Contrast

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.38, meaning that its share price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -107.95% -78.95% -57.29% Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $17.18 million 0.40 -$21.92 million ($6.26) -0.36 Applied Digital $55.39 million 12.78 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -6.53

This table compares Marin Software and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marin Software and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.41%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Marin Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.