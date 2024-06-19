Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.00 and last traded at $211.73, with a volume of 609707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 181,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

