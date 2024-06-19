Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,362 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.51. 259,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,194. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BKH. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

