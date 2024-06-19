Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $298.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,507. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $209.25 and a 12 month high of $302.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

