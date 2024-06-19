Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 83 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.21. 525,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

