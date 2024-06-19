Martin Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 47,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $222.58. 2,057,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,389. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

