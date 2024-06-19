Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

