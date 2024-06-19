Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $4.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.08. Matterport has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $33,441.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $33,441.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares in the company, valued at $409,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,645 shares of company stock worth $2,048,344. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 806,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 520,490 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Matterport by 85.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 389,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 179,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

