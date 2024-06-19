McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average of $170.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

