McBride (LON:MCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 255857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.62).

The company has a market cap of £223.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.94.

In other news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($50,195.26). In other news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($50,195.26). Also, insider Mark Strickland bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,579.42). 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

