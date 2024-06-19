McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $602.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.85 and a 200-day moving average of $517.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $604.15.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

