Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 1.4%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $495.02 and last traded at $499.49. Approximately 13,060,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,555,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.63.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.14 and a 200-day moving average of $444.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total transaction of $39,241,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total transaction of $39,241,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,071 shares of company stock valued at $192,834,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $11,285,855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after buying an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after buying an additional 4,440,229 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

