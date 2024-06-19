Metals One (LON:MET1) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 562422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Metals One Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alastair Clayton bought 500,000 shares of Metals One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,353.24). Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
About Metals One
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.
