Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) Insider Andrew Tunks Acquires 300,000 Shares

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Tunks bought 300,000 shares of Meteoric Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$50,700.00 ($33,576.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

Meteoric Resources NL explores for mineral tenements in Brazil, Canada, Western Australia, and Northern Territory. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and diamond deposits. The company owns interests in the Palm Springs gold project, which covers an area of approximately 12,500 ha located in Western Australia; the Juruena Gold project located in Brazil; Webb Diamond JV project covers an area of 400 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Warrego North IOCG project located in the Northern Territory.

