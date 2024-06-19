Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for approximately 5.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MHK stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.44. The stock had a trading volume of 541,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.