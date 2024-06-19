Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Trading 19.8% Higher

Shares of Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) rose 19.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Molten Ventures Stock Up 19.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
