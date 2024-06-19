monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNDY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $225.08 on Monday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. On average, analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

