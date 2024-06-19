Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Reduced by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. 3,795,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,691. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

