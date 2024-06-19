MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $1,840,641.10 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,049,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ML traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,116. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $817.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

