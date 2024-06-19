Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

KKR traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. 5,160,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,487. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $113.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

