Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,691,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,877,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,188,343 shares of company stock worth $53,422,657. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

