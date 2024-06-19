Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 2,043 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up approximately 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.13% of Sprout Social worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. 495,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,870 shares of company stock worth $4,673,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

