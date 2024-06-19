Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

