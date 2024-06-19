Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $142.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,485. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.