Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,205 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after buying an additional 620,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Genius Sports by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after buying an additional 919,980 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 591.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 3,866,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $21,961,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. 927,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,448. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

