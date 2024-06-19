Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $431,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GSK were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at $1,765,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in GSK by 8.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 46,007.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,759. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

