Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,405.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,200 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THRM

Gentherm Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 149,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.